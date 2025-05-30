Help Matteo Get the Surgery He Urgently Needs

Raised:
When a child faces a serious medical condition, families do everything they can — but sometimes they need extra help.
I’m organizing this fundraiser for my grandson Matteo. He’s been diagnosed with Chiari I Malformation and Syringomyelia — two rare, progressive neurological conditions that affect the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) around the brain and spinal cord.
These conditions require ongoing specialist care, monitoring, and in Matteo's case, surgery. The costs are significant, and while the family is managing as much as possible on their own, we’re reaching out now for support to help cover critical medical needs and ensure Matteo has the best chance at a healthy future.
Introducing Matteo:
Matteo is a bright and spirited 13-year-old with a heart as big as his courage. Quick-witted, funny, and strong-willed, he brings these traits to everything he does, whether he's picking up a new skill at lightning speed or standing up for what’s right.
Over the past few summers, Matteo has grown in independence, creating a personal business, taking on various jobs, and finding meaningful ways to contribute.
He also has a deep love for animals and a natural ease around them. From giving regular baths to his cat and dog to helping out on our farm, he never hesitated to chase down even the hardest-to-catch chickens. Matteo is always ready to lend a hand. His kindness and gentle spirit shine through in his interactions, and animals seem to instinctively sense they’re safe with him.
Matteo's Diagnosis:
Chiari I Malformation occurs when the lower part of the brain, called the cerebellum, extends into the spinal canal and presses on the brainstem. This can interfere with normal CSF circulation and lead to symptoms such as chronic headaches, dizziness, fatigue, balance and coordination issues, vision changes, and other neurological challenges.
In Matteo’s case, CSF flow is currently severely impaired, which increases the risk of further complications and worsening symptoms.
Syringomyelia (syrinx for short) is a related condition in which a fluid-filled cyst, forms inside the spinal cord. This typically results from disrupted CSF flow due to pressure from the brain on the spine. As the syrinx grows, it can compress the spinal cord and surrounding nerves, potentially causing progressive nerve damage, muscle weakness, breathing and mobility difficulties.
The Risks of Waiting:
Matteo’s condition is progressing (his syrinx is growing) which means that without proper treatment, these conditions will worsen. At this time, intervention is crucial to prevent further damage and to give Matteo the best chance at a pain-free, active life.
In Canada, the only surgical option offered has been a highly invasive Decompression Brain surgery with Duraplasty that involves removing part of the skull permanently (C1 Laminectomy) and opening the protective membrane around the brain and spinal cord (dura).
After extensive research, multiple hospital tests/visits, and spending hours on social media support groups trying to find answers, Matteo’s family discovered another approach offered by the Institut Chiari & Syringomyelia & Scoliosis de Barcelona (ICSEB) in Spain — a world-leading medical center that specializes in a less invasive procedure designed to treat the root cause of these conditions. The team at ICSEB has reviewed Matteo’s case and determined that he is a candidate for their specialized surgery called Filum Terminale Sectioning.
This treatment gives us hope that we can protect Matteo’s future before symptoms progress and his condition becomes more severe.
Why We Need to Go to Spain:
The procedure, called Filum Terminale Sectioning, is not performed in Canada or the US. It’s based on the belief that many cases of Chiari and Syringomyelia are caused by a condition known as Filum Disease. In this condition, the Filum Terminale, a cord-like structure at the base of the spinal cord, becomes too tight, causing pressure on his brain which may lead to the growth of a cyst (syrinx) in his spinal cord. This traction can lead to the descent of the cerebellar tonsils, the formation of a syrinx, and sometimes scoliosis. The minimally invasive surgery aims to cut the tight filum to relieve tension and prevent the condition from worsening.
The Costs:
The surgery and travel are not covered by our Canadian healthcare system or private insurance, meaning the full cost falls on the family’s shoulders.
Estimated Costs:
Total Estimated Cost: $42,000+ CAD
Your generous donation no matter how small would go directly towards the cost of surgery, post operative care, and associative medical expenses.
Matteo is scheduled to undergo surgery as soon as possible. This will involve a 1-day hospital stay and follow-up care at the 3-day and 10-day mark.
To understand more about the impact of Chiari malformation and syringomyelia, and the experiences of others seeking similar treatments, you can read these stories:
How You Can Help:
We are reaching out to our community of loved ones, friends, and kind-hearted strangers for help. Every donation — no matter how big or small — brings us closer to giving Matteo the chance he deserves. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign would also mean the world to us.
From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for supporting Matteo and standing with our family during this important journey.
If you prefer to support us through other means, feel free to reach out directly and we’ll share more options.
With gratitude,
Shirley & Matteo’s Family
#ChiariWarrior #SyringomyeliaAwareness
Aidez Matteo à obtenir la chirurgie dont il a urgemment besoin
Chers Amis,
Je lance cette collecte de fonds pour mon petit-fils Matteo, âgé de 13 ans. C’est un garçon brillant, gentil et courageux, qui mérite de vivre une vie pleine et en santé, sans limitations.
Matteo a été diagnostiqué avec une malformation de Chiari type I et une syringomyélie, deux maladies neurologiques rares et progressives. Ces conditions empêchent la bonne circulation du liquide céphalo-rachidien entre le cerveau et la moelle épinière, provoquant des maux de tête chroniques, des douleurs, de la fatigue, des troubles moteurs, et des risques de dommages permanents.
Au Canada, la seule option proposée est une chirurgie cérébrale invasive comportant de nombreux risques. Après de longues recherches, sa famille a découvert une alternative spécialisée et moins invasive offerte à l’Institut Chiari & Syringomyelia & Scoliosis de Barcelone (ICSEB), en Espagne. L’équipe médicale a confirmé que Matteo est un bon candidat pour une intervention appelée section du Filum terminale, qui cible la cause sous-jacente de ses troubles.
Cette chirurgie, non offerte au Canada, pourrait diminuer la progression de la maladie et soulager ses symptômes avant qu’ils ne s’aggravent. Malheureusement, les coûts associés à la chirurgie, au voyage, aux suivis médicaux et à l’hébergement dépassent 42 000$ CAD et ne sont pas couverts par l’assurance.
Nous faisons appel à votre générosité : chaque don, petit ou grand, contribuera à offrir à Matteo une vraie chance de vivre sans douleur et avec espoir.
Merci de tout cœur pour votre soutien et vos partages.
---Shirley & la famille de Matteo
#ChiariWarrior #EspoirPourMatteo #Syringomyélie
I'm making a donation post surgery. I hope the young lad is recovering well and the prognosis is positive. Prayers for everyone.
Prompt rétablissement Mateo
May Matteo be in the care of the most skilled medical professionals. Sending strength, hope, and healing his way.
Sending only love!
Praying for Gods healing for Matteo and safe travels for him and his family!
Mes pensées et prières sont avec vous ainsi qu’avec l’équipe médicale qui prendra grand soin de Matteo. Bon courage à toute la famille.
Nos pensées et nos prières pour une guérison complète.
Que Dieu vous protège et que la chirurgie soit un succès.
Love to Matteo and family ♥️ and best wishes for a full recovery.
July 8th, 2025
Here is an update so far on Matteo:
We made it to Spain, last Friday, a few days ahead to allow Matteo to get used to the time zone difference and get acclimatized before his surgery.
On July 7th, which was Matteo's birthday, he went through a bunch of preoperative testings to get ready for the surgery. Not the best way to spend a b-day but he was a trooper.
On July 8th, the surgery was completed (this morning). The surgeon said everything went well and it was a success. Matteo is now resting in his hospital room and will be at hospital until July 9th (discharge day). He challenged himself to see how far he could count before being out with the anesthesia, he made it to 10 (but doesn't remember it)! We have been impressed so far with the care received from the institute. They really make sure everything is well coordinated with the hospital and any language barriers that might be there. We were assigned an amazing translator that has been beside us every moment.
Thank you everyone for the messages of love, strength and good thoughts. To those that have texted me (Genevieve) (and I didn't message back), I'm sorry I don't have access to texts. I only have emails and wifi. 💕
Now, for the recovery....
June 13th, 2025
BIG NEWS: SURGERY IS BOOKED
It’s happening, Matteo’s surgery is officially scheduled for July 8th in Barcelona! In less than THREE weeks, we’ll be heading to Spain for the Filum System® procedure at the Institute Chiari de Barcelona. 🧠
Why Spain? Because their team offers a less invasive, specialized approach to treating Chiari malformation and syringomyelia, the very conditions Matteo is facing.
(And in case anyone's curious, this same method has also shown benefits for other conditions like scoliosis, tethered cord, herniated discs, and chronic spinal pain)
🎥 Curious? Here is a quick look at their method: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj5f7J1pdKY
We’re feeling ALL the things: excited, hopeful, grateful, and also nervous... but we are ready.
We're in the final stretch of covering costs for surgery and recovery. Every bit of support or a share means a lot at this stage.
We’ll be posting updates throughout the journey on this page 💙 A huge THANK YOU to everyone who’s helped us get here, your love and generosity have meant the world.
#Chiari #Syringomyelia #InstitutChiariBarcelona #FilumSystem #SurgeryIsBooked
May 31st, 2025
May 30th, 2025
Matteo will be admitted to the hospital in Barcelona on July 7th—his 14th birthday. His surgery is scheduled for July 8th.
We’re incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support so far—it has lifted our spirits and meant so much to Matteo.
Many of you have asked for more details, so here’s a brief explanation:
Matteo has Chiari 1 Malformation and Syringomyelia—neurological conditions where part of his brain is pressing into his spinal canal, blocking the flow of cerebrospinal fluid. This has caused a cyst (syrinx) to form inside his spinal cord.
In Canada, the standard treatment is invasive brain surgery to remove part of the skull. It can be effective, but comes with major risks.
That’s why we’re choosing a less invasive option in Spain, which has helped many others and offers real hope. It’s not available in Canada, but we believe it’s the best first step for Matteo.
We launched this fundraiser to help cover the costs of this critical procedure. Thank you for standing with us—every donation, share, and kind word truly makes a difference. 💛
