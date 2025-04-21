Help Fund our Mission Trip to India!

As many of you know, Matt and I have been on a journey of seeking the Lord's Kingdom above all else and spreading the Gospel as the Great Commission directs us to. We graduated Promise Bible College in May of 2024 and have been fired up ever since. Today, we are greatly honored to have the opportunity to go on our first mission trip to India with other members of The Promise Church. Our mission is to be the hands and feet of Jesus- preach, pray, deliver, and set free! “The Spirit of the Lord God is upon Me, Because the Lord has anointed Me To preach good tidings to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, To proclaim liberty to the captives, And the opening of the prison to those who are bound.” ‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭61‬:‭1‬ ‭NKJV‬‬

In order to make this trip happen, we NEED your help! It's not easy for us to ask for help, but this trip is only a few months away, which gives us little time to raise the funds. The amount we are fundraising for will cover our flights and hotel.

If you are able to help, we would be so grateful! Any amount helps! If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask that you would share this with your friends and family to reach more people. Please cover our team in prayer for divine health and protection and for the Gospel to be preached to as many as possible while we are there!

Thank you for your consideration, your support, and your prayers!

With Love, Matt and Britney Gonsalves



