Matt Judge’s bills

Hello:

I was hoping to not need to do this, but my brother Matt Judge has some bills that need to be paid—which I cannot cover. He has some that are pretty critical to pay sooner than later before I can organize an estate sale. If anyone can help me raise some money—one bill is pretty substantial immediately but others are smaller and possibly can wait and anything left will help with his overall bills once I’m in a legal position as executor to take over and pay them. Anything you can help with is appreciated.