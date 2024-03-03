Church Construction

Our missionary work in the vibrant community of believers in Matanzas, Dominican Republic, is in need of your support to create a safe and comfortable space for worship. Your donation today will make a huge difference in the lives of many.



In the heart of our community, there lies a church where devoted individuals gather to worship God. However, our sanctuary faces challenges that hinder our ability to fully focus on prayer and devotion. Without adequate protection, stray dogs find their way inside the building at night, leaving it soiled and unsuitable for worship. Additionally, our church's infrastructure, while sturdy in parts, requires essential enhancements to provide a sanctuary befitting the reverence of our worship.

We have already begun the construction process, with a partial concrete roof and floor in place. However, our vision extends further. We aim to complete the roof with concrete rather than sheet metal, ensuring durability against the harsh weather conditions prevalent in our hurricane-prone region. Moreover, we aspire to install steel doors and windows to secure the sanctuary, fostering a safe and serene environment for worship. With your generous contribution, we also aspire to adorn the space with tiled flooring, further enhancing its aesthetic and practical appeal.

Your donation, regardless of its size, will make a profound impact on the lives of many members of our church community. As stated in Proverbs 19:17, "He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD; and that which he hath given will he pay him again." Your kindness and compassion will not only bless our congregation but also serve as a testament to the love and generosity that binds us all.

We humbly invite you to join us in this noble endeavor and be a part of our journey to create a haven for worship and spiritual nourishment. Together, we can transform our humble church into a sanctuary where all are welcome to seek solace and draw closer to the Lord!

Thank you for considering our plea, and may God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.

- Pastor Jean Sainvil





