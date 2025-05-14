Massies on Misson

Unless the LORD builds the house, the builders labor in vain. -Psalm 127: 1

Archie here:

This year God has really worked on my heart to show me that the real reason that we are here on Earth is to work on building His kingdom. With that, God has given my boys, Seth and Levi, and me an incredible opportunity. I truly believe that Jesus Christ is the hope for the world, and in that, my boys and I have decided to join a team of believers from Northpark Church this October in ministering to people in the Central American country of Nicaragua.



We are partnering with a local mission organization there called Hope Project International to do ministry work with adults and children over a seven-day period. Hope Project supports the work of a local church ministry in Nicaragua that serves “the least of these” by feeding children, building homes, providing education, and teaching life skills. We will be spending most of our time building small homes and sharing Jesus with the people who live in and around the community trash dump where they scavenge for food and anything that they can use to make their lives better for themselves and their children.



I would like to ask if you would consider helping my boys and I by providing financial support? The total cost of our missions trip is $7,400.00, but a family in the church has already generously and anonymously paid for one of the boys, bringing our cost down to $5,200. Praise the Lord! This cost includes securing passports, airfare there and back, and transportation as well as housing and living expenses in country. We plan to raise this money through donations, fundraisers, and the boys picking up extra side jobs. Our intermediate goals are to raise $1100 by June 1st, $2000 by July 13th, and the final $2100 by August 24th.

We are trusting that God will make the way to achieve these goals, and we would love if you would consider partnering with us in it. Any donation of any amount is helpful and very much appreciated. Your participation in this outreach would be impacting many people in need.



