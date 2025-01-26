Marty and Mimi's Furlough

We have a wonderful opportunity to bless our beloved church missionaries, Marty and Mimi Coyne, who are currently on furlough from their impactful ministry work in Romania. As many of you know, while they are back in the USA, they remain incredibly busy and seldom take a moment for themselves.

The Cornerstone Missions committee has decided to show our appreciation and support by organizing a special gift — a private retreat for Marty and Mimi. We believe this will provide them the much-needed rest and relaxation to recharge before continuing their dedicated service.

To make this happen, we are seeking personal donations to help finance this getaway. Donations before March 15th would be appreciated. Kindly note that this contribution is a personal gift to Marty and Mimi Coyne and is not considered a charitable donation to Cornerstone Community Church.