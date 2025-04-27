Supporting Martin Vodka

My brother Marty had an emergency health event while working in Kansas City last week. He spent 4 days in the hospital and tried to fly home on Thursday. After landing he was rushed to the hospital where he had to have emergency surgery and have part of his colon removed. He will have to go back in 3 months for followup surgery. He is going to be off work for quit some time and we are hoping you can help him out with hospital bills and his finances. Anything you can give would be helpful and appreciated. Any prayers would be appreciated as well!!

