The Marshall Family Vehicle Fund

As our sabbatical ends and school resumes this fall, we are eager to fully re-engage in our mission to help Marines at Camp Pendleton grow in their relationship with Jesus Christ.

A critical need and opportunity have come up. In February, our daughter Aryn was in an accident, and while thankfully no one was hurt, our Jetta was a total loss. We've managed with our 2008 Ford Edge up until this week when it broke down, leaving our family without a working vehicle. Frank, our trusted mechanic, fixed a significant engine issue yesterday and gave us a discount. We now have the Ford Edge back and operational, but the charges were still considerable.

Having reliable transportation is essential to our ministry. With school starting and ministry ramping up, our effectiveness is directly tied to our ability to be present. Having two vehicles would allow for more discipleship meetings with Marines, a consistent presence at base events, and the flexibility to respond to urgent needs, all while managing the logistics of our family life (Aryn has her license and Daniel will soon).

After prayerful consideration, we are launching this fund with a goal of $21,500. This amount is intended to cover the critical repairs on our Edge ($1,500) and the purchase of a safe, reliable, and fuel-efficient second vehicle ($20,000 based on a 2021 Jetta with 50k miles).

We are grateful to God and to you for every dollar that is given. Our commitment is to steward whatever God provides to purchase the best possible vehicle for our daily life and ministry.

If you prefer to give by check, you can make it out to "Bret Marshall" and send it to: PO Box 1737, Escondido, CA 92033

Please note that your financial support is not tax-deductible and cannot go through the Navigators because of IRS rules.

We will keep you updated and plan on purchasing the vehicle before the end of July. Please pray that this would be another great story to tell about God's goodness and provision, even when our life's story doesn't go the way we plan!

Thank you for considering this vital need and for your continued prayers and partnership in reaching the precious lives at Camp Pendleton. We are so grateful for your support.

Trusting in His provision,

Bret, Tena, Aryn & Daniel

Navigators Staff Bio

"We can make our plans, but the LORD determines our steps." (Proverbs 16:9).