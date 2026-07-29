GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Mars Tropical Fallschirmjagers in GRAY

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChristian Secor

Mars Tropical Fallschirmjagers in GRAY

 Tropical Fallschirmjäger Made in Proper German Gray


Mars Figures makes one of the best 1/32 plastic sets of German paratroopers on the market — the Crete, North Africa, and Sicily kit that collectors have wanted for decades. There’s only one problem.


They’re molded in bright green.


Anyone who grew up with Airfix, Matchbox, or other common manufactures knows the unwritten rule of the hobby: Germans come in gray. It’s how you tell the sides apart on the carpet, on the wargaming table, and in the display case. A green Fallschirmjäger looks like he wandered in from the wrong army. For diorama builders, wargamers, and collectors who display these figures unpainted, that single choice keeps an otherwise excellent set on the shelf.


What we’re doing about it


We’re funding a dedicated production run of the Mars Tropical Fallschirmjäger set in classic German field gray plastic. The molds already exist — this is purely a matter of meeting the factory’s minimum order quantity for a custom color run, which is 500 units. That’s more than any one collector or shop can absorb alone, which is exactly why we’re asking the community to go in on it together.


Where the money goes


Factory minimum order for the custom gray run

Freight and import costs from the manufacturer

Packaging and fulfillment to backers

Any overage goes directly toward a second custom-color set — we’ll let backers vote on which one


What you get


Any multiple of $25 — Boxed sets in German gray, shipped to your door, based on the amount donated ($100 translates to 4 sets for example), $10 cheaper than the final price of $35 per set plus shipping.

$50+ — Influence in suggesting the next toy soldier project


Why trust us with this


We run War Prints Store, a WWII-focused scale model and wargaming business. We work with these figures every day, we know the collectors who want them, and we’ve got the manufacturer relationship and the logistics to actually get this done.


Toy soldier collecting survives because a handful of people are willing to put money behind the things they want to exist. Help us put these paratroopers in the right color and get them into the hands of the people who’ve been waiting for them.


Fundraiser picture is conceptual art created by myself based on the original figures. Gray pigmentation may be slightly different on the final product based on plastic at the factory.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve