Campaign Image

Supporting Marquayveius Jenkins

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $295

Campaign created by Roberto Rodriguez

Campaign funds will be received by Roberto Rodriguez

A young group leader in my Company lost everything during Hurricane Milton. He even lost his clothes and personal items! I’d like to give him something to get him back on his feet and would love you to help me! I will show a picture and video of me presenting the gift.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ernest Steger
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

