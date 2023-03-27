marleis kit kats

hello everyone, I am Mary Leibrant, I decided to start this little fund raiser to see if I could get a little bit of help, I recently found myself in great need of a good reliable road worthy vehicle, so I can have transportation to my personal doctor appointments and mayo clinic and to vet appointments for my cats so on and so forth, I was diagnosed with gastric cancer but since may5th 2024 when I went in for surgery they removed a 5x4mm vascular tumor and the doctors say that they got it all, but then just recently was diagnosed with guillian berre syndrome and that set me back alot ( GBS) is a auto immune disease that attacks all your peripheral nerves it paralises your body and it doesnt let up, while im moving and walking around my nerves are going haywire and im not doing nearly 3/4 of what im normally use to doing, hence why I need to be able to go to mayo clinic, but therein lies my issue I have no vehicle, lately ive been asking for people to take me places and such, so yes, Ive worn out all favors, and cant keep asking for help, cause all my people are busy with thier own lives, so long story I tried to make short but, to late, so sorry I am finding that in order to live and or even scrape by in this world you have to have a vehicle.