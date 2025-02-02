Marlas Cancer Battle





Marla is not facing this journey alone—she has an incredible support network of friends and family who are helping with household chores and other needs as she goes through treatments and surgery. But we know that every little bit helps, especially during such a challenging time.





We are asking for your help—whether through a financial contribution, an encouraging word, or a prayer. If you're unable to help financially, we understand, and your prayers for healing and strength mean the world to her. Your words of encouragement and thoughts of hope will lift her spirits and remind her that she is not alone in this fight.





As Marla walks through this journey, we are holding on to these comforting promises from the Word of God:





“Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.” – Psalm 23:4





“Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” – Matthew 11:28





“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” – Isaiah 40:31





“He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithfulness will be your shield and rampart.” – Psalm 91:4





Thank you so much for your love and support during this tough time. Your kindness means more than words can express. Marla has always been there for so many of us—now it’s our turn to be there for her.

This is Marla, a beloved single mother, aunt, sister, and friend. Recently, she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, and she is about to begin chemotherapy and radiation treatments. As she faces this difficult battle, Marla has had to slow down on her work and focus on her health, which has created a heavy financial burden.