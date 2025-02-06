Mark Raymond Remembrance Service

We recently lost a dear friend, Mark Raymond, who was truly one of a kind. While the family held a private service, I know many of us who were touched by Mark’s life are seeking a way to honor his memory and find closure.







To that end, I am organizing a memorial service for his friends and loved ones to come together and celebrate his life. To make this possible, I am asking for donations to help cover the cost of renting a venue, having a catered lunch, and other associated expenses.





If you would like to contribute, any amount would be greatly appreciated. I have also created a Facebook group to share updates about the date, time, and location of the memorial service. Thank you for your support in helping us create a meaningful tribute to a man who made an impression on everyone he met. I love you Marky and rest in peace.