Mark Raymond Remembrance Service

We recently lost a dear friend, Mark Raymond, who was truly one of a kind. While the family held a private service, I know many of us who were touched by Mark’s life are seeking a way to honor his memory and find closure.

To that end, I am organizing a memorial service for his friends and loved ones to come together and celebrate his life. To make this possible, I am asking for donations to help cover the cost of renting a venue, having a catered lunch, and other associated expenses.

If you would like to contribute, any amount would be greatly appreciated. I have also created a Facebook group to share updates about the date, time, and location of the memorial service. Thank you for your support in helping us create a meaningful tribute to a man who made an impression on everyone he met.  I love you Marky and rest in peace. 
Recent Donations
Show:
Justin Lanetz
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Eric Jeffries
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Lisa Sanchez
$ 20.00 USD
17 hours ago

Anthony Putaro
$ 20.00 USD
18 hours ago

We will miss you mark

John m
$ 5.00 USD
20 hours ago

Ben Brinegar
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

