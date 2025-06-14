Rebuilding our home hit by a ballistic missile

On June 13, 2025 a ballistic missile hit our home, destroying everything we own including the equipment of our photography business and the place we that we used to earn a living.

Unfortunately, since we are freelancers, getting help from the government is extremely difficult during this time. Mariano is a food and music photographer and a swimming instructor. Michal is a singer in a rock & metal choir, as well as a web designer and a social media manager. We have lived in this apartment since 2020 with our dog Odin. In this home we have hosted countless of photoshoots, choir rehearsals, social gatherings and many more. In a single attack we have lost everything - from photography equipment and work computers to musical instruments.

We ask for any help we can get to rebuild our lives that have been destroyed by war. The funds will go first for bare necessities like clothes and food and should we reach the goal we will be able to rebuy our equipment to earn a living and stand back up on our feet.

Thank you for your time and support, God bless.

Mariano's Portfolio:

mgo.productions



Michal's Music Videos:

https://youtu.be/Ls-wiFsFp1s?si=vIe_ode16RvAEolv

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjDC8y1hsuQ

