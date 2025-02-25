Marianna's Camino de Santiago 2025

Hello everyone,This summer I am fundraising to walk the Camino de Santiago, or the Way of St. James, in Spain along the Northern Way. This is a walk of pilgrimage for about 4.5 weeks this coming summer of 2025, and I would like to carry the prayer intentions of my friends and family along the way. I'm currently in grad school and lack the funds to travel, so I'd like to ask you all for your support. Thank you very much for your generosity and good wishes!Best,Marianna Orth