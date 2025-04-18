Support Maria Do's Journey to Healing and Hope

Maria Do is a devoted mother to a vibrant three-year-old named Mira, and a cherished member of her community who is currently facing one of life’s most difficult challenges—a rapidly progressing and unidentified form of cancer.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding her diagnosis, Maria is choosing to fight with unwavering strength, hope, and determination.

In her journey to become a cancer survivor, Maria has made the courageous decision to forgo conventional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation. Instead, she is pursuing a holistic and integrative path—one that aligns with her values and supports her body’s natural healing processes. Her current treatment plan includes Mistletoe Therapy, Ozone Therapy, Redlight Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber Therapy, High-Dose Vitamin C Infusions, and a strict, health-conscious diet focused on nourishing her body and boosting her immune system.

These alternative therapies offer promise, but they come at a significant financial cost. Because they are not covered by her insurance, Maria is required to pay entirely out of pocket. As a loving mother who is focused on both healing and caring for her young child, the financial burden is immense and growing.

In addition to ongoing therapies and medications, Maria is hoping to consult with the Burzynski Clinic, a renowned center for innovative cancer treatments. Your generous donation will go directly toward:

Funding her current integrative therapies and treatments

Covering the cost of essential supplements and medications

Supporting a consultation and potential treatment through the Burzynski Clinic

Maria’s path is one of resilience, faith, and unwavering love for her child. With your support, she can continue to explore every possible avenue for healing and recovery. No amount is too small, and every contribution brings her one step closer to hope, health, and more time with her child.

Thank you for standing with Maria in her time of need.