Help Save Marescue Pray & Share for a Stray Cat

A severely injured stray cat named Marescue is fighting for her life. Her condition is critical: swollen jaw, severe respiratory infection, foul breath, head wounds, and extreme weakness. She cannot eat due to pain, and we suspect she was hit by a vehicle or abused.

I rushed her to the vet clinic where I work, but her treatment requires urgent diagnostics—X-rays, blood tests, and IV therapy—which I cannot afford alone. She’s been stabilized with water, but time is running out for her full recovery.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

1️⃣ PRAY FOR HER HEALING:

Your prayers can bring hope and strength to Marescue during this critical time.

2️⃣ SHARE THIS CAMPAIGN:

Spread her story! Share this post or the campaign link ([Insert Campaign Link Here]) to reach kind hearts who might assist.

Every share amplifies her chance to survive. Together, we can rally support to give Marescue the medical care she desperately needs.

Please keep her in your thoughts and help us connect with potential rescuers.

Thank you for your compassion and support.

— Bin