Serving in the Name of Love

Melissa, Samantha, and Lucas, are embarking on an extraordinary mission trip in February 2026 with Praying Pelican Missions. We will journey to Belize with 36 other members of our church to help support to the local community. Our primary objectives are to aid in small building projects, facilitate youth events, provide ministerial services, and host a Vacation Bible School for the community's children.

Our mission is not just about providing physical assistance but also about sharing the love of Christ and providing spiritual guidance. Our ultimate goal is to leave a lasting impact on the community and make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

To make this mission possible, we need your help. We are seeking $4,800 to cover the costs of room and board, flights, and project materials. Your contribution will go directly towards supporting our efforts and making a positive change in the lives of those we serve. We believe that every individual has the power to make a difference, and with your support, we can accomplish great things.

Your generosity will enable us to make a lasting impact and bring joy to the hearts of our brothers and sisters in Christ. Thank you for considering supporting our mission.

Blessings,

Melissa, Samantha and Lucas Marenco