Cancer Treatment for Marcy Billingsley Snow

 USD $2,750

Heidi Haynes

Marcy Snow

Cancer Treatment for Marcy Billingsley Snow

The family and friends of Marcy Snow (formerly Marcy Billingsley) have been devastated to learn that in April, 2025, Marcy was diagnosed with Stage Four Non-Hodgkin Follicular Lymphoma, an advanced stage of a slow-growing cancer that has spread beyond the lymph nodes to other organs. 

Along with their four beautiful children, Marcy and her husband Joseph will celebrate twenty years of marriage July 25th. They live in the Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, area, where they have joyfully served in their local church for many years. 

While Marcy’s cancer is considered advanced, follicular lymphoma is often slow-growing, and many patients can live for many years with ongoing treatment. 

Anyone who knows Marcy knows she is a bright light in the room, never wanting to shine the spotlight onto any of her trials. Nevertheless, hearing “cancer” was never a word we wanted to hear, and the distress of finding the right cancer center to treat Marcy promptly is surmounting. As Marcy’s loved ones, we hope to help lighten her burden on this difficult journey. 

As is typical of her Christian testimony for all of her teenage years and adult life, Marcy is focused on the needs of others. She has a goal to pass out a New Testament, gospel tract, and snacks in a gift bag to each medical professional she meets on this journey. Her nurses have been very open to receiving the gospel thus far. We want to help Marcy accomplish this goal—bringing smiles and God’s love to herself and others through many difficult days that lie ahead. 

Please know that all funds received in this campaign will be sent directly from Give Send Go to Marcy. While Marcy was hesitant to agree to this campaign, we assured her that she has many loved ones who want to show their love, support, and gratitude to her—to be a blessing to her and her family. Funds received will go toward purchasing Bibles and alternative cancer fighting options. 

Marcy is a fighter. Please keep her and her family in your prayers. As she is able to find the right treatment, we will provide updates to let you know how your gifts have practically helped Marcy win this battle and share the gospel message. 

As Marcy reminded us when she told us the news, "Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven" (Matthew 6:10).


Recent Donations
Jordan Flesher
$ 150.00 USD
2 days ago

Marcy, your kindness and uplifting spirit has always been so inspiring to me—I pray you are surrounded by peace, love, and hope through this!

Mandy Reynolds
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you, Marcy! It’s crazy, I had a dream last night that you were completely healed! Praying for you! Huuuugs!!!!

Kevin Schwartz
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Marisha Apolinar
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for wisdom and strength as you navigate this fight. Much love for you and your family.

Elisha Olvera
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Julie Fink
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Praying for you. Hugs. ❤️

Sabrina Nyerges
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Thinking of you and your family. ❤️ Praying for healing and strength.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Love you Marcy and praying for you and your family! "Now unto him that is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us," Ephesians 3:20.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

We are all praying for you Marcy!

Joshua
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

I will be praying for you and your family Joseph and Marcy Snow!

Melanie Godsoe Frost
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying

Tom and Jan Vogel
$ 200.00 USD
15 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Laura Blank Tidd
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Praying !🙏🏻

Jason Jones
$ 20.00 USD
15 days ago

Prayers for you and your family!

Scott n Abbey Sloan
$ 500.00 USD
15 days ago

We love and are praying for you.

Melissa Kelly
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

DV
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Love and prayers to you, Marcy, and for your family as you navigate this overwhelming journey. May God surround you with His love, comfort, peace, and guidance through the support of loved ones. God's got this and He's got you.🩷

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Praying for you for complete and total healing, and believing Him for a miracle for you! Thank you for your faith and excellent spirit you are showing in this fiery trial—an inspiration to us all for sure!

