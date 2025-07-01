Cancer Treatment for Marcy Billingsley Snow

The family and friends of Marcy Snow (formerly Marcy Billingsley) have been devastated to learn that in April, 2025, Marcy was diagnosed with Stage Four Non-Hodgkin Follicular Lymphoma, an advanced stage of a slow-growing cancer that has spread beyond the lymph nodes to other organs.

Along with their four beautiful children, Marcy and her husband Joseph will celebrate twenty years of marriage July 25th. They live in the Raleigh/Durham, North Carolina, area, where they have joyfully served in their local church for many years.

While Marcy’s cancer is considered advanced, follicular lymphoma is often slow-growing, and many patients can live for many years with ongoing treatment.

Anyone who knows Marcy knows she is a bright light in the room, never wanting to shine the spotlight onto any of her trials. Nevertheless, hearing “cancer” was never a word we wanted to hear, and the distress of finding the right cancer center to treat Marcy promptly is surmounting. As Marcy’s loved ones, we hope to help lighten her burden on this difficult journey.

As is typical of her Christian testimony for all of her teenage years and adult life, Marcy is focused on the needs of others. She has a goal to pass out a New Testament, gospel tract, and snacks in a gift bag to each medical professional she meets on this journey. Her nurses have been very open to receiving the gospel thus far. We want to help Marcy accomplish this goal—bringing smiles and God’s love to herself and others through many difficult days that lie ahead.

Please know that all funds received in this campaign will be sent directly from Give Send Go to Marcy. While Marcy was hesitant to agree to this campaign, we assured her that she has many loved ones who want to show their love, support, and gratitude to her—to be a blessing to her and her family. Funds received will go toward purchasing Bibles and alternative cancer fighting options.

Marcy is a fighter. Please keep her and her family in your prayers. As she is able to find the right treatment, we will provide updates to let you know how your gifts have practically helped Marcy win this battle and share the gospel message.

As Marcy reminded us when she told us the news, "Thy kingdom come, thy will be done in earth, as it is in heaven" (Matthew 6:10).



