Hello! This March, Ty and Quin are challenging themselves by running the Oakland marathon, not just for the accomplishment but to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To make this possible, they will use a portion of the donations for essential equipment and training costs. The remaining proceeds, will go directly to St. Jude. Thank you for all your support and generosity!
Updates
Prayer Requests
Wetzel Bro's Marathon Support
USD $200
Campaign created by Cassie Wetzel
Campaign funds will be received by Ty Wetzel
Recent Donations
Gunc -
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago
