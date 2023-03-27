Maple's DNA Test

Maple was adopted from the Humane Society March 28th, 2026. Maple was found as a stray and they had little to no information on her. The shelter had no idea what breed mix she could be, as well as an exact age. The estimate was 3 years old. Since coming home, Maple has fully opened up and shown her true colors comfortably, but we are still missing a key part of Maple's story. Her breed. Knowing Maple's breed will help give her the right amount of exercise, food intake, discipline, and many more daily things. By donating, you will be helping reach our goal of an Embark DNA test, to know exactly who Maple is.