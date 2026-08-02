Making Canadians Think: Travel & Web Campaign

I'm raising funds for a project that uses humor to get people thinking about the state of Canada and push our political leaders to act.





The funds will support travel and websites, the tools we need to reach people and spark conversations that matter. Humor can be a powerful way to cut through noise and make people stop and think about what's happening around them.





If you believe Canada needs change and that creative, thoughtful approaches can help drive it, your support would mean so much. Thank you for standing with this effort.