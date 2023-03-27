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Making a better life for my family

Goal$550 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJoann Blank

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joann Blank

Making a better life for my family

Hello everyone.. my name is Joann necole blank I'm a single mother of 2 adult boys one which is partially blind. And the other which has been looking for a job.. we have been living in a motel for alittle over 7 months now.. we went from one hotel to another and the last 4 years have been nothing but living in motels.. we are a family of 4 with an emotional support dog for myself and also taking care of three other dogs as well plus helping someone out that was homeless that also has a dog.. well his dog recently had puppies and we are full.. we now have 9 puppies and 5 dogs plus 5 ppl because my oldest sons fiance is also pregnant three of us receive monthly income and after paying rent and buying dog food and needs for the room and food and needs for us we have hardly anything left..we are asking for a little help to get a vehicle so we can be able to get on our feet better and go look for a place so we are not stuck in a motel the rest of my life..anything will help get us closer.

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