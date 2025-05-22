Make Xanax Available OTC

Fundraiser Invitation: Support Our Campaign to Make Xanax Accessible Over the Counter

Dear Friends and Advocates,

We invite you to join us for a critical fundraising event to support our federal lobbying campaign to make Xanax (alprazolam) available over the counter (OTC) without a prescription. This bold initiative aims to increase access to a widely used medication for anxiety and panic disorders, empowering individuals to manage their mental health with greater autonomy.

Why This Matters

Anxiety disorders affect millions of Americans, yet barriers like costly doctor visits, limited access to healthcare, and stigma often prevent people from getting the help they need. Xanax, a proven treatment for acute anxiety and panic attacks, is currently restricted to prescription-only access, limiting its availability for those in urgent need. By advocating for OTC status, we aim to:

Expand Access: Make Xanax available to those who cannot easily obtain prescriptions due to financial, geographic, or systemic barriers.

Reduce Stigma: Normalize seeking help for anxiety by treating it like other OTC medications for common health issues.

Empower Individuals: Give people the freedom to make informed choices about their mental health care.

Our Campaign

Our lobbying efforts will focus on:

Engaging Policymakers: Building bipartisan support in Congress to amend federal regulations and reclassify Xanax as an OTC medication. Collaborating with Experts: Partnering with mental health advocates, pharmacists, and medical professionals to ensure safe and responsible implementation. Raising Public Awareness: Educating communities about the benefits and risks of OTC Xanax to foster informed use. Addressing Safety Concerns: Proposing safeguards like age restrictions, dosage limits, and mandatory educational materials to minimize risks of misuse.

Why Your Support Matters

Reclassifying a controlled substance like Xanax requires significant resources to navigate regulatory hurdles, counter opposition, and amplify our message. Your generous contributions will fund:

Lobbying efforts and meetings with key legislators.

Public awareness campaigns and educational materials.

Research to demonstrate the feasibility and safety of OTC Xanax with proper safeguards.

Legal and regulatory expertise to craft viable policy proposals.

Join Us

Together, we can break down barriers to mental health care and give millions the tools they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Attend our fundraiser to learn more, connect with like-minded advocates, and contribute to this transformative cause.

Every dollar brings us closer to a future where mental health care is accessible to all.