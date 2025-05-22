Make Xanax Available OTC

Goal:
USD $10,000,000
Raised:
USD $100
Fundraiser Invitation: Support Our Campaign to Make Xanax Accessible Over the Counter
Dear Friends and Advocates,
We invite you to join us for a critical fundraising event to support our federal lobbying campaign to make Xanax (alprazolam) available over the counter (OTC) without a prescription. This bold initiative aims to increase access to a widely used medication for anxiety and panic disorders, empowering individuals to manage their mental health with greater autonomy.
Why This Matters
Anxiety disorders affect millions of Americans, yet barriers like costly doctor visits, limited access to healthcare, and stigma often prevent people from getting the help they need. Xanax, a proven treatment for acute anxiety and panic attacks, is currently restricted to prescription-only access, limiting its availability for those in urgent need. By advocating for OTC status, we aim to:
Our Campaign
Our lobbying efforts will focus on:
Why Your Support Matters
Reclassifying a controlled substance like Xanax requires significant resources to navigate regulatory hurdles, counter opposition, and amplify our message. Your generous contributions will fund:
Join Us
Together, we can break down barriers to mental health care and give millions the tools they need to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Attend our fundraiser to learn more, connect with like-minded advocates, and contribute to this transformative cause.
Every dollar brings us closer to a future where mental health care is accessible to all.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.