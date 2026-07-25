Make USA's Adversaries Long March into Short Walk.

Criticism is Like a "Two-Sided" Coin with One "Side Constructive" other "Side Destructive" . What should "Be Considered" by Individual "Providing Personal" Advice or "Personal Guidance" if Person is in Possession of a "Basic Background" for Given Situation , Rather than a "Risky Variable" without Past "Personal Experience" or Highly "Reliable Resource" . "Already Known" and "Acquired Knowledge" for "Best Practices" already "Previously Proven" " as Accurate and Regarded as Reliable "Highly Understood" by "Past Acceptance" as a "Substantive Science" Standard and Considered as "Factually Founded" in Undeniable "Verified Research" Results including Record as "Historical Event" and "Intelligent Information" . May "God Bless" Greatly any Individual or Group or Organization Who "Take Time" Now for a Donation "In Return" a "Personal Promise" of Many "Prayers Provided" to the Almighty One who is Always and Everlasting so much "Far Greater" .., than our "Own Selves" ...