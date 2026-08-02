Make My Daughters Dream A Reality - IVF

My beautiful daughter has dreamed of becoming a mother for 10 years. She thought it would just happen. Around the age of 25, it hadn't happened. She started tracking her cycles, taking her temp every morning before getting out of bed. She did this for a year, her temps were all over the place. She wasn't ovulating.

We both changed our diets, went low carb. She lost over 100 lbs. She started to ovulate but not very often. We knew there was something else going wrong. After many doctors appointments, the only thing left was to check for Endometriosis, so she had surgery to find out. She does have Endometriosis. They cleared as much as possible, this was 3 years ago. She had to take a hormone blocker for 6 months. Then she jumped to IUIs. She did 5 rounds of IUI. No pregnancy. She has spent thousands of dollars throughout this journey. She is a hard worker, works full time at a factory. She has spent everything she had on all the doctors, surgery and IUIs. She does have insurance but it doesn't cover everything. She has been using frozen sperm donations throughout this process as she hasn't found the right person to have children with or they dont want more children because they already have children in her previous relationships.

When she had surgery, she was told she had 5 years and the Endometriosis would grow back, it has been 3. She has a short widow and she is 31. Rates go down as women age.

Its been 5 years of actively trying. So many negative tests and watching her cry after each one breaks my heart to see it. The sheer devastation after each one, there have been many. Nobody talks about what if you cant be a mother? I will do everything in my power to make that happen! I want a grandbaby I can spoil! Please please donate.