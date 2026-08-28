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Make 15 Kids rich in Detroit, Biblical Stewardship

Goal$300,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAaron Doud

Make 15 Kids rich in Detroit, Biblical Stewardship

Have you ever seen someone on the Street and wanted to give them money? But..... You know they would just blow it.

There are also many programs that are out there that will teach you to use money, yet never give you money to use the skills they taught you.


So we decided to combine these necessary two, into one for Teens.


At C.H.R.I.S.T non profit. (Creating Helpful Responsible Inspiring Strong Teens) Our Mission is to enrich the area and community of Detroit. Every Board member has taken a statement of Faith in Jesus Christ and we are all members of the United States Army or Veterans of the same.


We hold a 6 month Biblical Financial Stewardship program with 15 Teens aged (13-19) in the Detroit Metro Area that covers topics such as: Investing, Saving, Budgeting, Tything, Real Estate, Reaping What You Sow, Abundance, Credit sustainability and so much more! From Proverbs about Money to Jesus' words and Beyond.


Afterwards, we award Merit based scholarships to students in amounts of $50,000 - $25,000 - $10,000 - $1,000 budget depending.

Every student will be graded by a non biased third party and write extensive essays on how they will use these funds to enrich their community and lives before any funds are dispersed.


Let's change the world 15 kids at a time! You will see that this will domino affect into the world enriching not only Detroit and the surrounding area, but people's perceptions. Your Donation will literally change people's lives forever for the better!


If you have questions, please message me on here or my Christian TikTok page : @CoachAJD

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