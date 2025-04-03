Campaign Image

Help Replace My MAGA Phone

Goal:

 USD $100

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Will Johnson

Many of you know how much I love standing up to Democrats when they protest American businesses and try to silence our rights. Unfortunately, after 10 great years, my MAGA phone has finally stopped working. If you're able, I'd appreciate any help in getting a new and improved one. God bless!

Recent Donations
Show:
Deborah P
$ 50.00 USD
1 minute ago

You are a warrior! Stay strong in the Lord!

nicholai50
$ 200.00 USD
22 minutes ago

Good luck. Don't get hurt at Tesla Rally. Praying that you change hearts and minds.

