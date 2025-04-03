Help Replace My MAGA Phone

Goal:
USD $100
Raised:
USD $250
Many of you know how much I love standing up to Democrats when they protest American businesses and try to silence our rights. Unfortunately, after 10 great years, my MAGA phone has finally stopped working. If you're able, I'd appreciate any help in getting a new and improved one. God bless!
You are a warrior! Stay strong in the Lord!
Good luck. Don't get hurt at Tesla Rally. Praying that you change hearts and minds.
