Medical Missions Trip To Uganda

Hi friends and family! This September I have the amazing opportunity to serve at a medical clinic in Uganda with "SOZO Children." SOZO is an organization dedicated to improving lives in Uganda through; the sharing of the Gospel, medical care, community outreach, and so much more!

During this trip, my team and I will work alongside a group of doctors who will be flying in from different parts of the U.S. in order to make this clinic possible! We are expecting thousands of people from local communities to attend the clinic, where we’ll be offering much needed medical care. During the first week I’ll be helping to set up, organize, and ensure everything runs smoothly during the clinic, while also building meaningful relationships with the people attending as well as those working along side me to make this happen! For the remaining time after the clinic closes, I’ll spend time with the children at the SOZO base, assisting with their kids club, attending their local church, and fellowshipping with the SOZO staff, my team, and families from nearby villages.

In addition to the clinic and kids program, we are eager to do at-home visits in the surrounding villages. With the hope to minister to families, share the Gospel and pray with them (with the help of our amazing translators)! God-willing we will create precious friendships with the people we meet, that will both make an impact on their lives as well as mine.

This trip is truly about showing Christ's love to the people we encounter in Uganda and the hope we have in Him. There is no love like our God's and I pray that we can show even just a glimpse of what that love looks like, as we serve and love the people, prayerfully bringing a lasting impact on the community!

How You Can Support My Missions Trip:

Pray: Please keep me and my team in your prayers. We are trusting God to guide and protect us as we serve the people in Uganda.

Donate: Every contribution helps. Your support will go directly toward the funding of my trip, and any other funds raised will be put towards another team member and/or trip supplies.

Share: Spread the word! Share this message with your friends and family!



