Supporting Mack Smith Fire Victim

This is Brian and Amy Holt. Our friend Mack recently lost over half his home in a fire, making it uninhabitable. Due to a life-threatening motorcycle accident two years ago, he's on disability and unable to work, so his homeowners insurance took a backseat to medical bills.

Despite the tough circumstances, Mack has remained positive, and will tell you that his faith has even increased during this disaster. He knows God will provide. His church, Benchmark Bible, helped with some cleanup, and he's now assessing what needs replacing or repair before rebuilding. Fortunately, he agreed to let us start this fundraiser for support.

For now, cash or gift certificates are most helpful. We'll update you on specific needs (appliances, clothing, furniture, etc.) as they arise. Mack and our family are incredibly grateful for any help!