Macedonia Mission Trip- Inspire Global Sisterhood

Hey friends! I'm raising money to go to Macedonia this October to support the Inspire Global Sisterhood ministry, which holds women's conferences in countries where it's uncommon to share your faith.





This is my second opportunity with Inspire. On my last trip, I got to be part of something incredible, 4 people decided to follow Jesus, 10 people were healed, 12 were baptized with the Holy Spirit, and 3 received their first Bible. I love serving the Lord wherever I can, and I'm so grateful for the chance to go again.





I'm asking if you'd prayerfully consider helping me cover the costs of this trip. Your support would mean so much to me and to the women we'll serve in Macedonia. Thank you for standing with me.