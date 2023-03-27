M2M — From My Birthday to Theirs

I've never had a birthday celebration.





Yes, I know that sounds hard to believe. 😅





I'm turning 28 on 19 August 2026, and despite all the birthdays that have come and gone, I don't have a single birthday memory I can look back on.





It wasn't because my family didn't love me. Growing up, things were difficult, and celebrations were a luxury we couldn't afford.





As I got older, the same thing kept happening in a different way. By the time my birthday came around, something else always needed the money. An emergency. A bill. Something that couldn't wait.





So one day I started thinking: what if I saved for my birthday months in advance?





I tried it more than once. But every time, something always came up before my birthday arrived, and because the money was sitting right there in my own account, I'd end up using it. An emergency. A bill. Something that couldn't wait. Saving on my own, in my own pocket, never worked out.





That's when I thought about funeral policies. People pay a small amount every month so that when the time comes, everything's already taken care of.





Why couldn't we do the same for birthdays?





That idea became M2M, Month to Moment.





But the more I thought about it, the more I realized this could be about more than my own birthday.





I started asking people around my neighbourhood, family friends, people in WhatsApp groups: how often do you celebrate birthdays?





What I found stayed with me.





There are children growing up who have never experienced a birthday celebration. Not because their parents don't care. Not because they don't deserve one. But because when a family is struggling to meet everyday needs, a birthday can feel like an unnecessary luxury.





And suddenly my own experience made sense in a different way. If I reached adulthood without ever having a birthday celebration, how many children are growing up feeling the same thing right now?





That's why I don't want M2M to begin with me. I want it to begin with them.





Our First Mission





The first stage of M2M will focus on children between 1 and 15 from low-income households.





Our goal: give them a birthday that's actually celebrated.





It doesn't have to be extravagant. A cake, decorations, music, games, photographs, friends and family gathered together. The value isn't in how expensive it is. The value is in the memory.





A child should be able to look at a photo years later and say: that was my birthday.





Why We're Crowdfunding





I'm raising the initial capital to launch M2M. Our target is $6,000 USD (AUD 8,700)





This isn't about spending $6,000 USD on one party, it's about building reusable equipment so we can keep creating celebrations for many children:





Tent and shelter: $900

Chairs and tables: $600

Sound system: $800

Lighting and power backup: $500

Children's entertainment (bouncy castle, games, face painting): $1,200

Photography and videography equipment: $900

Décor, cake and party supplies: $700

Storage, transport and contingency: $400





M2M Can't Depend on Donations Forever





This is where the bigger vision begins.





Alongside the community programme, M2M will build a commercial birthday subscription service. People who can afford to contribute a small amount monthly can plan ahead for their own future birthday celebration, the way you'd prepare for it months in advance instead of scrambling when it arrives.





M2M handles the planning and event services. The subscriptions create steady income. Over time, the commercial side helps make the community programme self-sustaining.





People who can afford their own celebration help create one for a child who can't. That's the M2M model.





From Month to Moment





M2M isn't just an events company.





It started with a question from someone who'd never had a birthday celebration: what if I could prepare for my birthday in advance?





That question became another: what about the children who may never get that chance?





And now it's become a mission: to give children from low-income households a birthday worth remembering.





I'm not asking you to donate because I want to start a business. I'm asking you to help me take something I never experienced and turn it into something good for a child who might be going through the same thing.





My 28th birthday is coming. I may not have a celebration of my own yet. But I'd love for this birthday to mark the beginning of something bigger than me.





If you believe every child deserves at least one birthday memory they can call their own, please help us launch M2M.





Whether you give $5, $10, $20 or more, your contribution can turn a small idea into a real moment in a child's life.





Updates and Transparency

I'll be sharing regular updates as M2M grows: photos from equipment purchases, and eventually, photos and stories from each child's celebration (with family permission). You'll be able to see exactly how your contribution turned into a real moment for a real child. This campaign isn't the end of the story, it's the beginning of one you'll get to watch unfold.





M2M, Month to Moment

Saving for birthdays. Creating memories. Giving every child a reason to celebrate.