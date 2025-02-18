YWAM DTS Outreach NEW ZEALAND

Hello Friends and Family!

Thank you for visiting Lyra’s YWAM Mission fundraising page!

Lyra is excited to participate with YWAM Nelson’s outreach to an (as yet) Unknown Outreach location for two months! During the lecture phase of the training program, the students and leaders will be praying for God’s direction for their final outreach destination!

In preparation for outreach, Lyra will be prepared and spiritually equipped for “every good work” with discipleship and missions training (DTS, Discipleship Training School).

We feel honored by your interest, and hope you will prayerfully consider helping her to reach her goal!





“To Know God and Make Him Known!“

https://www.ywamnelson.co.nz/schools/soundofwardts

Lecture Phase: 7th September, to 28th November, 2025

Outreach Phase: 29th November 2025, to 23rd January 2026





“So neither the one who plants nor the one who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow. The one who plants and the one who waters have one purpose, and they will each be rewarded according to their own labor. For we are co-workers in God’s service; you are God’s field, God’s building.”

—1 Corinthians 3:7-9 (NIV)





“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”

—Galatians 5:1(NIV)

Feel free to reach out to us with any questions!

*Please note that the financial partners of GiveSendGo will receive a portion of each donation given through this site. If this is troubling to you, please reach out to us for an alternative donation method.



