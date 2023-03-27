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Lunching of Oyewealth venture

Goal₦2,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOlusola Oyeola

Lunching of Oyewealth venture

Help Launch Oyewealth Venture


My StoryMy name is Olusola Grace Oyeola, and my journey to building a family has been a testament to faith, tears, and resilience. After getting married in April 2015, my husband and I welcomed our first child via C-section in 2016. We were filled with joy, but the years that followed brought deep, unimaginable heartbreak.In 2019, I lost my second baby at seven months pregnant. The baby had to be delivered through another C-section. In 2022, tragedy struck again at six months when my placenta ruptured. I lost my third baby, undergoing a third C-section.Following these devastating losses, doctors discovered a critical condition: to carry a baby to term, I required absolute, total bed rest. No working, no moving, no chores.In October 2025, I was blessed with another pregnancy. To protect my unborn child, I made the painful but necessary decision to leave my beloved teaching job. For nine months, I sacrificed my livelihood for my family. In July 2026, our miracle baby arrived safely.Why I Am Starting Oyewealth VentureNow, I am ready to start all over again. Having lost my teaching career to deliver my miracle baby, I need a sustainable way to provide for my family while maintaining control of my time and health.I am launching Oyewealth Venture—a premium marketplace for quality, fairly used clothes, tested electronics, and home essentials. This business isn't just about selling goods; it is my bridge to financial independence and my way of offering affordable, high-quality living to other families in our community.How You Can Support MeBecause I had to step away from work for so long, I am starting from scratch. I need your financial support to secure our initial inventory of household goods and electronics, set up our shop space, and launch operations.Every donation helps a mother rebuild after a long storm. Thank you for being a part of my comeback story and helping me bring Oyewealth Venture to life.


Final Funding Breakdown ($3,000 Goal)Your $3,000 target will be directly allocated to launching the business safely and effectively:$1,800 (Inventory Sourcing): Purchasing high-quality bulk lots of premium fairly used clothing, tested home electronics, and durable kitchen utensils.$800 (Shop Space & Setup): Securing a small, accessible retail location where I can comfortably manage operations.$400 (Quality Control & Cleaning): Purchasing testing equipment for electronics and sanitizing supplies to give customers a premium boutique experience.

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