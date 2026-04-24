Luna's recovery

Two days before a winter storm arrived this past January, a kitten showed up on my porch. We adopted her, knowing she probably wouldn't survive the storm- it's a good thing we did, because it was a rough one!





On August 6, 2026, after her first "heat", we had her spayed.





About a week later, the incision got infected. We took her back to the vet, got her treatment with antibiotics and pain medicine, but two days later we had to take her back because the antibiotics were making her sick.





Now, we have to take her in again, because the incision is not healing well and has opened up slightly.





She needs my help, and I need your help to pay for this. Please!