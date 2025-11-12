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SÉ LUZ PARA LÚMINA CACAO

Goal$80,000,000 COP

Fundraiser created byLuz Marina Quijano

SÉ LUZ PARA LÚMINA CACAO

“Sé luz para LÚMINA CACAO: Un proyecto que Dios está encendiendo en el corazón de Luz Marina”

Apoya a Luz Marina Quijano, mujer trabajadora colombiana que quiere transformar vidas a través del cacao artesanal.

La historia de Luz Marina

Me llamo Luz Marina Quijano. Soy una mujer colombiana, trabajadora y perseverante. A lo largo de mi vida he servido con mis manos, con mi tiempo y con mi corazón. Sin embargo, después de décadas de trabajo, llegué a mis años de madurez sin recibir una pensión.

A pesar de ello, no he perdido la esperanza. No he perdido las ganas de seguir aportando. Dios me ha dado la fuerza, la salud y el conocimiento para continuar creando… y quiero usarlo para bendecir a los demás.

Nace un propósito: LÚMINA CACAO

Durante muchos años he aprendido y perfeccionado el arte de transformar el cacao: tostarlo, descascarillarlo, molerlo y convertirlo en cacao puro molido, chocolatinas artesanales, productos saludables y elaboraciones que honran nuestra cultura.

Hoy quiero convertir ese conocimiento en un proyecto con propósito:

LÚMINA CACAO – Cacao artesanal, saludable, de origen y de tradición colombiana.

Este emprendimiento nace en Ibagué, Tolima, Colombia, tierra de talento y sabor, con el propósito de ofrecer al mundo el cacao ancestral de la finca Buenos Aires (Chaparral, Tolima), un cacao que no solo alimenta el cuerpo, sino también el alma.

¿Por qué este proyecto es importante?

1. Porque rescata una tradición colombiana

El cacao artesanal es parte de nuestra cultura. LÚMINA CACAO busca preservar técnicas ancestrales y producir alimentos naturales que nutren el cuerpo y el espíritu.

2. Porque genera impacto social

Mi sueño no es solo producir cacao:

·     Es enseñar.

·     Es formar.

·     Es ayudar a otros a emprender.

Deseo compartir mi conocimiento con jóvenes, mujeres y familias que necesitan nuevas oportunidades.

3. Porque es un proyecto sostenible

El cacao colombiano es de los mejores del mundo. Con un proceso artesanal, saludable y transparente, LÚMINA CACAO puede convertirse en un referente regional.

4. Porque es un acto de dignidad

Este emprendimiento representa mi deseo de seguir adelante, de trabajar con mis manos y de entregar algo valioso a mi país.

¿Qué haré con tu aporte?

Tu generosidad me permitirá:

·     Formalizar la empresa LÚMINA CACAO en Ibagué, Tolima.

·     Obtención del registro sanitario, para inspirar confianza y credibilidad en los clientes.

·     Comprar herramientas y equipos para procesar cacao artesanal y derivados.

·     Adecuar un espacio productivo en Ibagué.

·     Adquirir cacao de origen colombiano.

·     Desarrollar nuevas recetas y productos saludables.

·     Iniciar talleres y capacitaciones comunitarias.

Tu donación no solo apoya un negocio: Apoya una vida, una misión y una tradición.

Gracias por encender esta luz

Con tu apoyo, podré transformar el cacao en productos que alimentan el cuerpo y el espíritu. Cada aporte, grande o pequeño, es un acto de fe y esperanza que ilumina mi camino. El dinero recaudado será invertido con total transparencia y les daré cuenta de ello.

¡Únete a LÚMINA CACAO y sé parte de esta historia de transformación!.

Gracias por creer en mí.

Gracias por apoyar este sueño.

Gracias por tu corazón generoso.

Gracias por encender la luz de LÚMINA CACAO.

Cada gesto de generosidad es una semilla que Dios multiplica.

Gracias por ayudarme a continuar en este camino que Dios me ha puesto.

LUZ MARINA QUIJANO

MÓVIL Y WHATSAPP: +57 300 647 47 27

luminacacao@gmail.com

IBAGUÉ, TOLIMA, COLOMBIA

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