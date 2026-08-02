Lumen - Christian Education App

Lumen is a Christian learning app created to make the study of the Christian faith accessible to people around the world.





The app will support multiple languages, allowing the Gospel and high-quality Christian educational content to reach not only people in developed and English-speaking countries, but also communities where access to Christian education is limited.





Our goal is to build a platform that people can use regardless of their country, language, or financial situation. We plan to make part of the content free or available at a very low cost, so that financial difficulties do not become a barrier to discovering and studying the Christian faith.





By supporting Lumen, you are not simply helping us build an app — you are helping make Christian education more accessible worldwide and giving people the opportunity to learn about the Gospel in a language they understand