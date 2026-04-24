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Luka Doncic Trade Documentary Film.

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLee Roberts

Luka Doncic Trade Documentary Film.

I'm a documentary filmmaker working to complete a film about the Luka Doncic trade and its impact on Dallas and International fans. This story matters beyond just our city, it was heard around the world.


I've already invested my own money in copyrights, legal fees, and participant appearance fees. Now I need to cover the remaining production costs: expert cinema cameras and sound equipment, filming, editing, marketing, and post-production work. I also need funds for props for two stage changes, transportation, studio costs, and food for the crew and participants.


The documentary will feature fans who took action in protest, sharing their stories about the emotional turmoil we all felt. We have signed agreements with them for their appearances and confidentiality.


This documentary will look back at where we were, how we got there, and help us move forward together. We have reached out to those players around Luka to ask their appearance.


We all want to know what Luka suffered in those phone calls in the wee morning hours. What was he thinking on a jet to LA?


This is a fan based film. We talk to the fan who raised 50k for signage to keep our story in the media, the attorney who was escorted out of the AAC for speaking his truth. We talk to the fans who brought the "iconic" casket to the arena.


On the ground social media reporters talked to us well. A well told documentary, already copyrighted script all I need is some help to get this over the finish line.


With your help I can bring this story to life and help fans all across the globe, forever wish Luka well and look to a brighter future in the NBA seasons to come in the future.


Your support would mean so much as we bring this story to completion. Thank you so much in advance.

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