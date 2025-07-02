Being equipped to fuel raw revival through BSSM

My first encounter- I felt God’s presence so tangibly, it shook me to my core. It wasn't just a whisper; it was a thunderous roar that echoed in every fiber of my being. And from that moment on, there was no turning back. God is real, He wants to use everyone, and I cant keep it for myself. My life hasn't been the same since then, and I want you all to be part of this incredible journey!

It is such a gift to partner with God witnessing God move through me, performing signs and wonders that seemed almost supernatural. But here’s where it gets real—the road has not always been easy. There have been times when the weight of what we believe to be true about our faith has tested my resolve beyond measure. Yet, in these moments, I am reminded that God is bigger than any challenge we face.

It's why I'm raising funds for Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry—to immerse myself fully into a place where the supernatural isn’t just spoken about but experienced firsthand. It's not going to be easy; in fact, it might even break me at times. But through this training, I aim to become more equipped and prepared to see God move as He sees fit.

And that's where you come in. Your support isn’t just financial—it’s a partnership in seeing the impossible made possible. It's saying yes to faith when fear wants to take over; it's living with an unwavering trust in what we cannot see but believe deeply within our spirits.

I can only imagine the miracles that await me at Bethel, and I want you all there by my side as witnesses to this divine adventure. It’s about more than just going to school or raising funds; it's a collective movement towards fulfilling God's purpose in every aspect of life—setting people free from spiritual chains through encounters with the living God.

So, let me leave you with these words: "Every time we say yes to divine involvement and surrender our plans for His greater purposes, it’s not just about what He does; it’s also profoundly shaping us into more of who He created us to be."

Will you join me in this quest? Will you stand alongside as I venture deeper into the mystery and wonder of a God-consumed life? Your donation—no matter how big or small—is not just about funding my education; it's about empowering divine encounters, touching lives, and setting hearts ablaze with the reality that He is real.

Let everyone be consumed by Him, let us call the sinners into the Holiests.

Thank you for being part of this wild, beautiful adventure!





https://youtube.com/shorts/pAYARUx20pc?si=DvrPzePmYvrpHW-P