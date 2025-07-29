Help Lucy and Fay

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Fayola Shakes
I didn’t have living out of my car on my 2025 bingo card but here we are.
It all started when my Dad needed extra care last year, so I took a step back from work to support him. Stepping out of the workforce isn’t forgiving and finding my way back has been tougher than I anticipated. Then, an unforeseen family situation required my rescue pup, Lucy, and I to leave our home and set up camp in my Jeep.
With my emergency savings dwindling, I’m humbly asking for support for gas and a few extra car camping supplies until I start working and find a place to live. My Amazon registry is here for specifics.
Thankfully, Lucy is a resilient, joyful companion. Found tied to a fence and emaciated, she spent two months in the shelter before I adopted her. The back of my car isn’t the home I had in mind when I rescued her, but she seems to be taking it (and a lot of treats) in stride.
Thanks so much for your prayers and support!
