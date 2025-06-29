Living Stones Fernley Building Fund

We here at Living Stones of Fernley, NV are constantly striving to share the Good News of the Gospel of Jesus Christ with our community, our state, and beyond. We are currently experiencing growing pains and have need of a larger building or expanding the current building in order to accommodate our larger congregation as well as our hope to start the first Bible-based Christian school in the history of Fernley, Nevada. Our goal is to reach the future generations with the Good News of who Jesus is and what he has done for us all.