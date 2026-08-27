The fundraising site that takes nothing from your cause.

Secure and freedom focused
Your fundraiser is safe here, and it stays up. If your cause is legal, it is allowed.
0% platform fees. Start in minutes, keep what you raise, and never lose your page over what you believe.Start Your Fundraiser Free
GiveSendGo takes 0% of your fundraiser. Payment processing is the only cost, your page stays up as long as your cause is legal, and a real person answers when you need help. You are raising money because someone needs it now. Nothing on this platform is designed to take a cut of that.
Your fundraiser is safe here, and it stays up. If your cause is legal, it is allowed.
0% platform fee. On a $100 gift to a US fundraiser, $97 reaches you.
A real person from our team calls when you start. Not a chatbot, not a ticket number.
Platform fee (their cut of what you raise): 0%
Platform fee (their cut of what you raise): Up to 5%
Payment processing, US: 2.7% + $0.30
Payment processing, US: 2.9% + $0.30
Payment processing, outside the US: 3.5% + $0.30
Payment processing, outside the US: Varies
Somebody calls you when you start: Yes
Somebody calls you when you start: No
Support from a named person, not a queue: Yes
Support from a named person, not a queue: No
A real person on support, any hour: Yes
A real person on support, any hour: No
Pulled down over your beliefs: Never
Pulled down over your beliefs: It happens
Do you have to hit your goal to be paid?: No
Do you have to hit your goal to be paid?: Sometimes
Who decides whether your cause is allowed: The law
Who decides whether your cause is allowed: Their policy team
Most people are live in a few minutes. You can change your goal at any time.
Click Start a GiveSendGo, tell your story, set a goal. All you need is a name and an email address.
Sharing is the whole job. Nearly three in four fundraisers that get 50 people onto the page receive a gift. Text it to them, do not only post it.
Add your bank information, or invite the person you are raising for to add theirs. You do not need to reach your goal to receive your money.
"Excited that this is going well!"
Raising Funds for Animal Shelter
"Everybody, we appreciate you. It means the world to us"
Rescuing Mr. Turbo
"..just wanted to say thank you to this wonderful community we have & thank everyone who came together to help me in this time of struggle.."
Wimberley Service Industry Relief Fund
Nothing. There is no platform fee. The only cost is payment processing: 2.7% + $0.30 per gift for US fundraisers, and 3.5% + $0.30 for fundraisers outside the US. On a $100 gift to a US fundraiser, $97 reaches you.
Anyone with a legal cause. All you need is a name and an email address, and you can be live in minutes.
Not for what you believe. We do not endorse every fundraiser, and we do not shut people down for their views. If it is legal, it is allowed.
Somebody from our team calls you when you start. You keep every dollar we could have taken, and your page stays up as long as your cause is legal.
No. Add your bank details and withdraw as gifts come in. Your goal is a target, not a condition.
The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.