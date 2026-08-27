The fundraising site that takes nothing from your cause.

Other platforms

✓ Platform fee (their cut of what you raise): 0%

✗ Platform fee (their cut of what you raise): Up to 5%

✓ Payment processing, US: 2.7% + $0.30

✗ Payment processing, US: 2.9% + $0.30

✓ Payment processing, outside the US: 3.5% + $0.30

✗ Payment processing, outside the US: Varies

✓ Somebody calls you when you start: Yes

✗ Somebody calls you when you start: No

✓ Support from a named person, not a queue: Yes

✗ Support from a named person, not a queue: No

✓ A real person on support, any hour: Yes

✗ A real person on support, any hour: No

✓ Pulled down over your beliefs: Never

✗ Pulled down over your beliefs: It happens

✓ Do you have to hit your goal to be paid?: No

✗ Do you have to hit your goal to be paid?: Sometimes

✓ Who decides whether your cause is allowed: The law