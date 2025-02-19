Logan is a super cool 17 (almost 18!) year old.

In his free time, he loves to play video games, collect all things related to Marvel, attend ReaLife (youth group), and play games with his family (mom, dad, and older sister).

On weekends, he likes to spend time with his family and dog, Maxine.

He enjoys going to movies and hanging with his friends.

Logan's snacks of choice include Pringles, M&Ms, carrots & dip, and beef jerky.

For meals...he's not picky! His favorite cuisine is Mexican, Italian, Japanese, and American!

One of his favorite family memories was when his family spent a week on Figure Eight Island. It was quality time spent playing games, taking evening walks on the beach, putting puzzles together, and taking day trips.

After high school, he dreams of attending NC School of the Arts.

Oh. And he has cancer. Cancer is a part of his story, but it isn't the story. Nor does it define who he is. This is one chapter.

Your support will help not only with Logan's medical expenses, but allow his mom to be off work and be with him during his treatments and recovery. Thank you for joining us with prayers and support for Logan and his family as they blow through this chapter and on to the next. Lets all rally together and be Loving Logan, k?!