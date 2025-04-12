Let's love the Hazzard's

Thank you for wanting to show tangible love and support to the Hazzard family as they support Andrea in the hospital while adjusting to life with a newborn!

Many of us have asked about providing meals in this time, but this has been challenging as the Hazzards have not been home to receive drop offs, are unable to heat food up at the hospital, and have special dietary concerns. The goal of this fund is to allow them to purchase meals at their convenience, and to help with gas money to and from the hospital in Leamington. It would also be wonderful if they could hire a housekeeper for a few months! The goal is for the Hazzards to be freed up as much as possible to be able to love on Andrea and their sweet family!

Thank you for your love and support! This is a very practical way to come alongside them as a church family! Please consider forwarding this gofundme campaign to others who are looking for tangible ways to show their love!



