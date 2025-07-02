Love Offerings for Simone Janice Aiken

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $6,865
Campaign funds will be received by Briana Aiken
We are heartbroken to share that our beloved mother, Simone Janice Aiken, passed away on June 29th, 2025 after a deeply traumatic and concerning hospital stay. While we are still coming to terms with the spiritual and emotional weight of her passing, we are also facing the many financial and legal burdens that come with losing someone so dear to us.
Why We're Asking for Support
Many have asked how they can help our family during this incredibly painful time. Your kindness means everything to us. In this moment, we are simply asking for donations to help us:
• Manage funeral and memorial service expenses
• Manage legal costs related to our mom's estate and probate
These unexpected costs have added up quickly, and we are doing our best to settle her affairs and honor her with the dignity and peace she deserves. If you feel led to give, we are deeply grateful. No amount is too small, and even your prayers and shares mean the world to us.
Honoring Our Mother's Life
Simone was a Registered Nurse for 38 years. She was a compassionate caregiver, a wise woman, and a deeply spiritual presence in the lives of everyone who knew her. She gave so much of herself to others. She was a mother, a sister, a friend, a wife, and someone who always led with love and strength.
Her final days were filled with unanswered questions and troubling experiences that have left us devastated. We are still processing the trauma and heartbreak of what happened.
Right now, our focus is on caring for her memory, handling what’s in front of us, and giving her a peaceful farewell. We aren’t sure yet what steps we’ll take beyond this. We are so grateful for your support during this difficult time for our family.
With love and thanks,
The Aiken Family
🕊️ "She cared for others her whole life. Now we care for her."
Sending love and prayers
your joyful presence is missed so much simone ❤️
Love you all with all my heart
Simone was a true friend. She will be missed by many. 2 Corinthians 5:8
In loving memory.
May Simone’s beautiful soul rest peacefully. Her bright light of love knew no bounds. My deepest condolences to your family during this time of loss.
My deepest condolences to the Aiken family. Wishing you peace and comfort in these difficult days.
PM - “ In this world and going out”- SA.
Bri, Justin and I are so sorry to hear this news. You and your family are in our thoughts. ❤️
My condolences. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Blessings
Prayers of comfort.
Praying for strength, peace and enduring love during this difficult time
Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted. -Matthew 5:4 Deepest condolences to the Aiken family 🙏🏾
Wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time. May you find strength in the love and support surrounding you.
Our prayers are with you.
