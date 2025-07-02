Love Offerings for Simone Janice Aiken

Nurse, Wife, Mother, and Beautiful Soul





We are heartbroken to share that our beloved mother, Simone Janice Aiken, passed away on June 29th, 2025 after a deeply traumatic and concerning hospital stay. While we are still coming to terms with the spiritual and emotional weight of her passing, we are also facing the many financial and legal burdens that come with losing someone so dear to us.





Why We're Asking for Support

Many have asked how they can help our family during this incredibly painful time. Your kindness means everything to us. In this moment, we are simply asking for donations to help us:

• Manage funeral and memorial service expenses

• Manage legal costs related to our mom's estate and probate

These unexpected costs have added up quickly, and we are doing our best to settle her affairs and honor her with the dignity and peace she deserves. If you feel led to give, we are deeply grateful. No amount is too small, and even your prayers and shares mean the world to us.





Honoring Our Mother's Life

Simone was a Registered Nurse for 38 years. She was a compassionate caregiver, a wise woman, and a deeply spiritual presence in the lives of everyone who knew her. She gave so much of herself to others. She was a mother, a sister, a friend, a wife, and someone who always led with love and strength.

Her final days were filled with unanswered questions and troubling experiences that have left us devastated. We are still processing the trauma and heartbreak of what happened.

Right now, our focus is on caring for her memory, handling what’s in front of us, and giving her a peaceful farewell. We aren’t sure yet what steps we’ll take beyond this. We are so grateful for your support during this difficult time for our family.





With love and thanks,

The Aiken Family

🕊️ "She cared for others her whole life. Now we care for her."



