Campaign Image

Support for Roberta & Bob

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $2,850

Campaign created by Christine Chestnutt

Campaign funds will be received by Roberta Burke

Support for Roberta & Bob

As you know, Roberta and Bob's son Cameron had been fighting for his life after being dropped off at a hospital in Ohio several weeks ago. Roberta and Bob drove out to Ohio to be with their son and they have been there for several weeks. They have endured incredible unexpected expenses, including food, hotels, etc. Today, Roberta provided the information that Cameron lost his battle with addiction. All of us who have been following their story, have seen through Roberta's posts, just how incredibly difficult this has been. Since Cameron has passed, there is a plethora of other expenses, including getting him back to Maryland, as well as funeral expenses. As you know, they are self-employed and if Roberta isn't refinishing furniture, they don't have income. She hasn't worked in weeks because of being at Cameron's bedside in Ohio, yet they still have a mortgage, car payment and all of the regular bills. Roberta and Bob need our support now more than ever. I contacted Roberta and got her permission to start this fundraiser. They of course are devastated, but she gave me permission stating, "Normally I would be too proud to ask but I can't be proud right now, I'm devastated. I want my baby back".  Please join me in supporting Roberta and Bob as they walk a path that no parent should have to walk. Every dollar will make a difference, and they also appreciate you continuing to keep them in your prayers. 
Recent Donations
Show:
Christy Elzey
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers, love, and hugs during this difficult time.

Lindsey Arno and Maya
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sue Porter
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Krys Seiler
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Lifting you all to the Healer of hearts!

Megan Schoffstall
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sherry
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so sorry Roberta and the disgruntled employee ( Bob) . Please know that i am praying for you guys.

Sophie Corbin
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart breaks for you and your family

Custom Cabinet Refinishin
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you Bob and your family 🤎

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Tina Swift
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart hurts for you ! I have been following your story. And prayed for Cameron several times a day. I have prayed for comfort and understanding for you Momma. My prayer now is that you KNOW HE IS NO LONGER SUFFERING !! He heard you and felt you til the end. The same as he did when you brought him into this world. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. Thank you for sharing your journey. It has impacted many!💜

Lorraine Ihle
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Cindy York
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope the love and support of friends and family will help you get this unimaginable tragedy.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jessica Hill
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Lynn Jackson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Brandy Jones
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo