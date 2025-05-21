Support for Roberta & Bob

As you know, Roberta and Bob's son Cameron had been fighting for his life after being dropped off at a hospital in Ohio several weeks ago. Roberta and Bob drove out to Ohio to be with their son and they have been there for several weeks. They have endured incredible unexpected expenses, including food, hotels, etc. Today, Roberta provided the information that Cameron lost his battle with addiction. All of us who have been following their story, have seen through Roberta's posts, just how incredibly difficult this has been. Since Cameron has passed, there is a plethora of other expenses, including getting him back to Maryland, as well as funeral expenses. As you know, they are self-employed and if Roberta isn't refinishing furniture, they don't have income. She hasn't worked in weeks because of being at Cameron's bedside in Ohio, yet they still have a mortgage, car payment and all of the regular bills. Roberta and Bob need our support now more than ever. I contacted Roberta and got her permission to start this fundraiser. They of course are devastated, but she gave me permission stating, "Normally I would be too proud to ask but I can't be proud right now, I'm devastated. I want my baby back". Please join me in supporting Roberta and Bob as they walk a path that no parent should have to walk. Every dollar will make a difference, and they also appreciate you continuing to keep them in your prayers.