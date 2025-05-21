Support for Roberta & Bob

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $2,850
Campaign funds will be received by Roberta Burke
I am so sorry for your loss. Sending prayers, love, and hugs during this difficult time.
Lifting you all to the Healer of hearts!
I am so sorry Roberta and the disgruntled employee ( Bob) . Please know that i am praying for you guys.
My heart breaks for you and your family
Praying for you Bob and your family 🤎
My heart hurts for you ! I have been following your story. And prayed for Cameron several times a day. I have prayed for comfort and understanding for you Momma. My prayer now is that you KNOW HE IS NO LONGER SUFFERING !! He heard you and felt you til the end. The same as he did when you brought him into this world. UNCONDITIONAL LOVE. Thank you for sharing your journey. It has impacted many!💜
I hope the love and support of friends and family will help you get this unimaginable tragedy.
