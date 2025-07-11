Supporting the Lost Empire Herbs Family

A member of our executive team who has been with us for a decade just had her mother killed in a tragic accident.

If you love Lost Empire Herbs just know that it wouldn’t be what it is without her.

We’re doing everything we can to help support her in multiple ways because she’s basically family.

Read more in "Some grief has no words. But we still show up."

In addition to memorial expenses there may unfortunately be legal fees involved.

So we’re asking if you’d like to chip in. No obligation of course. But we wanted to put this out there for those that would like to lend a supporting hand financially.

Well wishes and prayers are accepted as well.

Thank you.