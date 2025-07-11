Supporting the Lost Empire Herbs Family

Campaign Image

A member of our executive team who has been with us for a decade just had her mother killed in a tragic accident.

If you love Lost Empire Herbs just know that it wouldn’t be what it is without her.

We’re doing everything we can to help support her in multiple ways because she’s basically family.

Read more in "Some grief has no words. But we still show up."

In addition to memorial expenses there may unfortunately be legal fees involved.

So we’re asking if you’d like to chip in. No obligation of course. But we wanted to put this out there for those that would like to lend a supporting hand financially.

Well wishes and prayers are accepted as well.

Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 hours ago

We are very sorry for your loss. May love and memories keep her alive in your heart and always with you in spirit.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymus
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

jake G
$ 55.00 USD
2 days ago

Derek Jones
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Ernst D
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Joseph Martinez
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Sending our prayers

Tony and Sabra
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Almost six years ago I too lost my mother suddenly. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of your families as you put one foot in front of the other each day. It helps when I remember not to be sad that her life with us is over, but to be happy and grateful that it was gifted to us to begin with. Much Love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Sprague Cheshire
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Michael Larsen
$ 15.00 USD
2 days ago

Joseph Cortes
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Nicolas Lavergne
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

I am very sorry for your loss. You will go through it. Nico

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

I’m so sorry for the loss of your Mother. Praying for peace for you and family. 🙏

Nikki Roddy
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Thinking of you and your family ❤️

