Supporting the Lost Empire Herbs Family

A member of our executive team who has been with us for a decade just had her mother killed in a tragic accident.
If you love Lost Empire Herbs just know that it wouldn’t be what it is without her.
We’re doing everything we can to help support her in multiple ways because she’s basically family.
Read more in "Some grief has no words. But we still show up."
In addition to memorial expenses there may unfortunately be legal fees involved.
So we’re asking if you’d like to chip in. No obligation of course. But we wanted to put this out there for those that would like to lend a supporting hand financially.
Well wishes and prayers are accepted as well.
Thank you.
We are very sorry for your loss. May love and memories keep her alive in your heart and always with you in spirit.
Sending our prayers
Almost six years ago I too lost my mother suddenly. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of your families as you put one foot in front of the other each day. It helps when I remember not to be sad that her life with us is over, but to be happy and grateful that it was gifted to us to begin with. Much Love.
I am very sorry for your loss. You will go through it. Nico
I’m so sorry for the loss of your Mother. Praying for peace for you and family. 🙏
Thinking of you and your family ❤️
