Lost everything in my house fire

Here I am at 86 years of age having to start over. On July 4th, while I was away, my house caught on fire . According to the fire marshal fire was caused by an electrical short.

Needless to say, I am semi-homeless. I have been camping out at the free area of our local State Park. I have exceeded the time allow for free camping so I have to move on. I must wait another 39 days before I can camp out there again. I am asking for help towards a continued stay at the fee area which is 15 dollars a day. .Thank you