Lost everything in a fire

Hi everyone. Meet Dee and her 3 beautiful children. She is a victim of domestic violence and as of early morning on the 14th of Aug, became homeless when her husband of 2 months set fire to their apartment. He was upset that she had left the apartment with her kids when he started punching holes in the wall. She did what was necessary to protect herself and her children.





His response...since she wouldn't come home to him in that state...burn it all the ground! He gloated about doing it on the phone to her. She didn't believe him...until that dreadful moment when she drove around the corner to find her entire apartment building engulfed in flames. She immediately left the car screaming to the police that he had done it. He was there on scene and they arrested him for Arson. She is now homeless, has no belongings other than the clothes on her back, her vehicle and now she is down to one income.





Even with the uncertainty of where she will live, she is more concerned about her 3 kiddos not having the basic necessities and a place to call HOME. Red Cross gave her $300 and as we know, in this economy, that will get you to the middle of the week, if you're lucky.





Your donations will be used to help her furnish her next apartment from the local thrift stores and FB marketplace. They will also be used to buy the necessary school supplies, clothes, shoes and toiletries she and the kids need. I'm positive I don't have to tell you how hard it is to start over with nothing, I'm sure you can imagine it.





Please help this Mom and her children gain some sort of dignity and independence back instead of having to rely on family and friends minute by minute. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!







