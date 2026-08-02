Looking for a small car

I am Leez, an jewellery french artist and i am sick.

In my childhood, i've a big circus accident, i was funambulist and i felt of the wire, my back was broken and i spend a long time in hospital for walking learn again. And, the life was lifing for a meanwhile. I've two kids, my back has supported two pregnancy. Now, i'm 42 and my backpain is permanent. I need a car for soulaging this.